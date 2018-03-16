Baidu invests $160M for stake in smart TV unit

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) will invest $159.6M for an 11% stake in smart TV unit Coocaa, a property of consumer electronics company Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings.

Baidu will become the second largest shareholder of Coocaa, which reported $1.51B in net profit in 2016.

Smart move: Last week, Baidu announced plans to consolidate three departments into the Smart Living Group for a more streamlined smart hardware sector. The new investment fits into that recalibration.

