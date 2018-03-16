Enbridge does not expect material impact from FERC policy revisions

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) +1.7% premarket after saying it does not expect a material impact to its previously disclosed 2018-20 financial guidance as a result of the FERC's policy revisions on interstate pipeline tax allowance recovery in MLPs.

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) +2.9% premarket after saying it does not expect any material impact to its financial guidance from the FERC policy actions, as ~60% of its gas pipeline revenue comes from negotiated or market-based tariffs and not directly affected by the FERC policy revisions.

ENB fell 4.9% and SEP lost 10.8% following yesterday's FERC announcement.