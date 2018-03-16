Analysts still positive on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is being sized up by analysts after the retailer's Q4 earnings report. Though comparable store sales growth was strong at 8.8% for the quarter, analysts expected a bit more out of Ulta.

Telsey lowers it price target to $260 from $300 on concerns that valuation for the prior PT is a stretch over the "healthy underlying" business.

Stifel clips its price target to $225 from $230 on a broader call tied to beauty sector pressure.

Jefferies is more bullish, adding Ulta to its Francise Pick List. The firm says the list contains its highest conviction Buy-rated stock ideas with differentiated analysis.