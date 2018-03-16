L'Oreal acquires artificial intelligence specialist

L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY, OTCPK:LRLCF) announces that it acquired Canadian AI specialist ModiFace for an undisclosed amount.

The company says the acquisition is in line with its digital acceleration strategy to provide the group's 34 international brands with the "most innovative technologies" in terms of services and beauty experience.

"ModiFace will support the reinvention of the beauty experience around innovative services to help our customers discover, try and chose products and brands. We at L'Oréal and ModiFace want to pioneer this new page of the beauty industry and serve our customers with innovative services and experiences," says L'Oreal Chief Digital Officer Lubomira Rochet.

