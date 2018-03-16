Zosano reaches enrollment milestone in M207-ADAM long-term safety study

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announces that the 100th patient has enrolled and received M207 in the long-term safety study for the acute treatment of migraine.

M207-ADAM is an open label study evaluating the safety of the 3.8mg dose of zolmitriptan in migraine patients. The study will evaluate at least 150 patients for six months, and 50 patients for a year at 31 sites in the U.S.

The primary objective of the study is to assess safety of M207 during repeated use over 6 and 12 months.

M207 is formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing Zosano’s proprietary Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray, or ADAM technology.