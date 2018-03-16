Babcock & Wilcox -4% on news of SEC investigation

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) -4% premarket after disclosing it received a subpoena from the SEC related to an investigation into accounting charges involving its troubled Renewable segment in 2016-17.

BW faces a shareholder lawsuit accusing the company and former CEO Jim Ferland of fraud in intentionally misleading investors about problems in the unit; Leslie Kass replaced Ferland last month.

Also, Steel Partners Holdings, which tried to buy BW in December, discloses that it acquired ~460K additional shares during the past week to raise its stake to nearly 7M shares, or 15.9% of shares outstanding.