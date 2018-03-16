Long road seen for new FDA nicotine rule

Height Capital Markets says it wasn't surprised by the FDA's proposed lowering of the allowable level of nicotine in combustible cigarettes to minimally or non-addictive levels.

However, the investment firm sees the development as still very much in the early stages.

"Most interesting about the ANPRM is that FDA is clearly considering what it would mean to require maximum levels of nicotine not to exceed around 0.5 milligrams per gram of tobacco filler. We caution investors that this proposal is so nascent that any read-through of that number as a likely final metric is in our view premature," updates Height.

Broadly-related stocks: MO, BTI, PM, VGR, AOI, TPB, OTCQX:IMBBY, OTCQX:IMBBF, UVV.