Charting Jon Gray's rise at Blackstone

Away from traditional leveraged buyouts, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) heir apparent Jon Gray - who this month became president and COO of the company - built his career at the private-equity giant by flipping real estate, writes Jason Kelly at Bloomberg.

Gray's success comes despite two ill-timed, real-estate bubble bell-ringing deals: The 2007 $39B purchase of Equity Office Properties, and the $26B buy of Hilton. Both started disastrously, but went on to earn profits of more than $20B.

“He’s that right combination of somebody you want your daughter to bring home when she’s going on dates, somebody you trust with your money, and somebody with steel balls,” says Thomas Saylak, Gray’s former boss at Blackstone.

For now, CEO Steven Schwarzman doesn't appear to be going anywhere, instead focusing on big goals like doubling AUM over the next five years.

“I don’t envision sharp turns here,” says Gray. “Steve has said this is like the restaurant business. If you continue to serve good food, your customers come back and new customers show up."