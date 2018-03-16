Eni raises dividend 4%, hikes production target

Eni (NYSE:E) says it is raising its dividend by nearly 4% to €0.83/share, marking its first change in the payout to investors since 2015, and will consider share buybacks depending on its cash flow position over the next four years.

Eni slashed its dividend 29% in 2015 amid intense pressure from falling oil prices, a radical move in an industry where shareholder payouts are considered sacred.

At a strategy presentation in London, CEO Claudio Descalzi also raised Eni’s production growth target over the next four years to 3.5% from 3% in 2017, as some of its biggest projects ramp up more rapidly than expected.

Descalzi also pledged to commit €1.8B in green energy investments over the next four years, more than half of the €3.5B the company plans to spend on traditional exploration.