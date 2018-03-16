KGI: Mac laptop shipments will grow 16% this year

KGI expects Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Mac laptop unit shipments to rise 13% to 16% this year, compared to 7% to 10% growth for the iPad and a max 6% growth for the iPhone.

In terms of shipment numbers, iPhones would still win on volume. But the laptop growth rate is still notable.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the unit shipments to pick up most in 2H due to the new product launches, which are rumored to include a more affordable MacBook Air and a 13-inch Retina MacBook.

