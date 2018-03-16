Corindus Vascular secures $25M capital raise via convertible preferred stock

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEMKT:CVRS) inks agreements with institutional investors for the direct sale of $25M of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock convertible into 20M common shares at $1.25 per share. Buyers will also receive warrants to purchase an aggregate of 8.75M shares at $1.40.

Closing date is today. Yesterday's close was $1.29.

Net proceeds of ~$24.5M will be used for general corporate purposes.

After the transactions close, the company plans to enter into a term loan and credit revolver deal with Silicon Valley Bank and Solar Capital Ltd. for access to an additional $23M.