Roku adds reality streaming service hayu in UK

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) players in the UK now feature hayu, the subscription video-on-demand service offering binge-able reality shows from the U.S. and UK.

The service offers more than 5,000 episodes of more than 150 shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spin-offs, along with various shows in the Real Housewives franchise and others.

Most shows debut on hayu simultaneously with their U.S. premieres.

After a free trial, hayu costs consumers £3.99/month.