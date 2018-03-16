CNBC confirms QCOM chair seeks leveraged buyout; NXP bid heads wrong way

CNBC sources confirm FT’s story that former Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) chairman Paul Jacobs wants to take the company private.

Jacobs sent a letter to the board to express this wish and noted that he’d been interested in doing this once before.

CNBC source: “I think [Jacobs] snapped.”

In other Qualcomm news, the company once again extended its deadline for the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -0.1% ). The new extension expires March 23.

Qualcomm notes in the press release that 56,605,079 NXP shares or about 16.5% of outstanding NXP shares have been tendered. That’s down from last week’s reported 65,276,925 or 19% of outstanding shares.

Qualcomm shares are up 1.5% to $60.77.

