Turquoise Hill's Oyu Tolgoi copper mine revenue fell 22% in 2017

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -0.6% ) reports better than expected Q4 earnings and a 12% Y/Y quarterly revenue increase to $254M, but full-year net profit fell 14% to $181.2M and revenue slumped 22% to $939M from ~$1.2B in the previous year.

TRQ expects the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia to produce 125K-155K metric tons of copper and 240K-280K oz. of gold in concentrates for 2018, compared with 157.4K tons of copper and 114K oz. of gold in 2017.

With ore grades deteriorating, TRQ raises production volumes from Oyu Tolgoi's open pit mine, expecting open pit operations in Phase 6 in early 2018 and Phase 4 throughout the year.