Buffett seen favoring Southwest and Delta

Wolfe Research calls Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.1% ) and Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.9% ) the consensus picks as an airline target for Warren Buffett

Late last month, Buffett said he wouldn't mind owning an "entire" airline, a seeming reversal from his previous aversion to the sector. Buffett famously said in 2007 that "if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down." After several rounds of airline consolidation the Oracle seems to be more comfortable with the sector.

Wolfe analyst Hunter Keau: "Within airlines consensus has centered on LUV and DAL as targets. Both are intuitive guesses. While it’s fun to speculate which airline BRK may buy, it may be more valuable to look at what happens to stock valuations of the other stocks in that sector, in addition to the volatility of earnings, after a BRK acquisition. Because if BRK buys all of LUV, you can’t buy some of it."

Related ETF: JETS.