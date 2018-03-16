Baird raises Micron to 70% upside, provides DRAM and NAND guidance

Baird maintains an Outperform rating and raises its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) price target from $60 to $100, a 70% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Tristan Gerra cites stronger-than-expected memory trends with DRAM contract pricing experiencing a “significant increase” in 1H18. NAND flash price reductions expected more muted in the first half than previously expected.

Gerra expects NAND contract pricing to decline 3% to 4% Q/Q in Q1 of CY18, by higher single-digits in Q2, and by 15% to 20% in CY18.

Micron shares are up 1.3% to $59.62.

DRAM peers: Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) and

SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL).