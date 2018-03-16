Stocks open with slight gains

Stocks start modestly higher, as investors appear to ignore talk of turmoil in the Trump administration following reports that more key staff members could be headed out; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.3% .

In Europe, Germany's DAX +0.1% , while U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC are flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.7% .

In earnings news, Adobe Systems +4.1% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues for the latest quarter, but Tiffany -6.7% after missing same-store sales estimates and issuing slightly disappointing profit guidance.

Most S&P sectors are higher but gains are limited, led by consumer staples ( +0.6%) .

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is 2 bps higher at 2.84%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.1% at $61.25/bbl.

Still ahead: Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, consumer sentiment