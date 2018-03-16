Women at Goldman Sachs U.K. earn 56% less than men

Female employees earn less than half their male counterparts at Goldman Sach's (NYSE:GS) U.K. office, according to the bank. The gap widens to 72% when including bonuses.

The gender pay gap is similar to that of HSBC, but well above the U.K. average national pay gap of 18%.

A lot has to do with the absence of women at very senior levels at the firm, and in financial services in general. “We also need to hold ourselves accountable to providing more opportunities for women and diverse professionals to rise to the highest levels of our firm,” said a memo by CEO Lloyd Blankfein, and President David Solomon.