Kandi Technologies slumps after earnings

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) sheds 9.2% after reporting a 21% drop in Q4 sales.

Electric vehicle parts sales were down 19% to $97M during the quarter.

CEO update: "In my personal view, the loss in 2017 was temporary and strategic. What we have done in the past year will lay a strong foundation to prepare for the future development. Being the frontrunner in the pure EV industry, we are not only the pure EV products manufacturer but also an advocate of urban car-share with significant influence in the development of China’s urban travel ecosphere."

Kandi trades at its lowest level since last September.