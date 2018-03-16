Dollar General extends post-earnings rally

Dollar General (DG +2.1% ) is higher again as yesterday's earnings report continues to boost confidence with investors.

Analysts are also taking note of the solid guidance issued by the company.

Loop Capital lifts its price target to $97 on the retailer.

Wolfe Research: "With growth prospects improving and the equity’s P/E valuation below historical averages, we are strongly reiterating our Outperform rating."

RBC says the "spectre" of a price war in the discounting sector has moderated a bit.

Previously: Dollar General posts solid holiday quarter (March 15)