Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of March 25 - 31 for healthcare investors:

Monday (3/26): International Symposium on Amyloidosis, Kumamoto, Japan (4 days). Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA): Research data on AL and ATTR amyloidosis, preclinical data on NEOD001; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY): Patisiran - P3 APOLLO data in hATTR.

Tuesday (3/27): Needham Annual Healthcare Conference, NYC (2 days).

Guggenheim Conference on Disruptive Technologies in Immuno-Oncology, NYC.

Wednesday (3/28): Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA): FQ2 results (premarket).

Thursday (3/29): FDA Ad Com review (2 days). Agenda: Senseonics (NYSEMKT:SENS) marketing application for Eversense CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) System.

Friday (3/30): Holiday