Analysts raise Adobe targets after earnings

BMO Capital Markets raises its Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) price target from $205 to $260, a 19% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm says Adobe has remained their top pick since early last year, driven by a belief that margins and FCF upside would drive share prices.

Firm thinks Adobe’s current FCF valuation relative to revenue and FCF generation potential merits keeping the company in its top slot.

Stifel raises its Adobe target from $230 to $250 (14% upside) on the belief that Adobe will continue its quarterly outperformance trend.

Firm sees the Adobe Summit as the next catalyst and anticipates new products sparking value with new and existing customers.

Source: Briefing.com.

Adobe Systems shares are up 3.3% to $226.13.

