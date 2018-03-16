Steel Dynamics guides Q1 earnings below consensus

Steel Dynamics (STLD +0.4% ) is little changed after issuing downside Q1 EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.92 vs. $0.94 analyst consensus estimate, but it expects results to exceed Q4 EPS of $0.54 and prior-year Q1 EPS of $0.82.

STLD sees Q1 profitability from its steel operations to "meaningfully improve" compared to Q4 results, based on higher shipments and metal spread expansion, and says steel pricing across the platform has been improving throughout Q1, supported by strong domestic steel demand.

Based on strong steel demand fundamentals and customer optimism, STLD expects pricing momentum and improving steel consumption will continue during the year.