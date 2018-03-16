Aemetis +97% as construction completed on biodiesel pre-treatment unit

Aemetis (AMTX +97.3% ) nearly doubles after saying its Universal Biofuels subsidiary in India completed construction of an advanced biodiesel pre-treatment unit to process low-cost feedstocks into low carbon distilled biodiesel for its supply agreement with BP.

The advanced biodiesel pre-treatment unit was built to supply biodiesel to Europe and the U.S. under a three-year supply agreement signed with BP last May.

AMTX says the plant in Kakinada, India, has a capacity of 50M gal/year and is the only India biofuels producer approved under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard for delivery of biodiesel into California.