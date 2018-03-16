FERC changes to hit Enbridge Energy 2018 revenue by $100M, DCF by $60M

Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP -3.8% ) is sharply lower for a second straight day after the FERC said it would no longer permit entities organized as MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in their cost of service rates.

EEP says the policy changes, if approved as announced, would reduce 2018 revenues by $100M and distributable cash flow by $60M; as a result, EEP lowers its 2018 DCF guidance range to $650M-$700M from its previous outlook of $720M-$770M and total distribution coverage to ~1x from 1.15x.