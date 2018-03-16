Qualcomm board meeting to discuss "fate" of former CEO (update)

Qualcomm’s (QCOM +1.6% ) board is reportedly meeting now to discuss the fate of former CEO/chairman Paul Jacobs, who remains a member of the board and reportedly wants to take the company private.

Sources: CNBC and Dow Jones.

Previously: FT: Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for leveraged buyout (March 15)

Previously: CNBC confirms QCOM chair seeks leveraged buyout; NXP bid heads wrong way (March 16)

Update: Reuters sources say the board wants Jacobs out and off the slate of nominees for next week’s annual meeting.

Jacobs reportedly supported Qualcomm fending off Broadcom’s bid but has increasingly disagreed with other board members including CEO Steve Mollenkopf over how the company should defend itself.