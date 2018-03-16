Kratos Defense sinks following critical Spruce Point analysis

Kratos Defense and Security (KTOS -3.5% ) tumbles following a negative report from Spruce Point Management that describes a "terrible business through multiple reinventions now hyping drones."

Spruce cites recent executive turnover in key positions, large loss accrual on contracts, deteriorating business mix, very aggressive historical backlog definition: "most alarming in Q3’17 Kratos materially increased its cash burn estimate, cut drone capex in Q4’17, has DSOs rising to multi-year highs, and unexpectedly sold its PSS segment at a depressed value to raise cash."

"Valuing Kratos at a discount to peers on EBITDA, free cash flow, and book value we estimate 40%-70% downside ($3.15-$6.30/share)," the summary concludes.