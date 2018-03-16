Loop Capital starts mostly bullish ratings in media sector

In an initiation of coverage on the media sector, Loop Capital is bullish on several firms that happen to be involved in M&A speculation, and more cautious on a pair of companies with questions: News Corp. (NWS +1% , NWSA +1.2% ) and Viacom (VIA -1.7% , VIAB -1.2% ).

It initiated those two firms at Hold, with price targets of $17 for NWSA (vs. current price of $16.61) and $33 for VIAB (vs. current $32.42).

Meanwhile, it's got new Buy ratings on two companies involved in a bid for Sky: Disney (DIS +0.5% ), for which it set a price target of $130, implying 25% upside; and Fox (FOXA +0.7% ), where its price target is $43, implying 15% upside.