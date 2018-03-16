Tellurian warns steel tariffs could raise LNG project costs

Tellurian (TELL -4.1% ) warns U.S. steel tariffs could raise costs of its $15.2B Driftwood LNG export terminal under construction in Louisiana.

TELL has estimated costs for the Driftwood pipeline of $2.3B, plus $1.4B for a pipeline connected to the Haynesville shale play in Louisiana and $3.7B for another connected to the Permian Basin; the company says those costs could rise because of tariffs but does not provide an estimate of how much.

Companies building oil and gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas terminals and other infrastructure say the industry's structural steel includes certain types of steel for which there is no U.S. manufacturer, and often comes from China, India, Turkey and Korea.