Quorum Health Q4 beat propels shares, up 7%

Thinly traded micro cap Quorum Health (QHC +6.9% ) is up on over 60% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 278K shares, after it posted better-than-expected Q4 results after the close yesterday.

In the conference call, management also reported that it trimmed its debt by $45M via the sale or closing of nine non-strategic hospitals (slide #3).

Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Mike Holland says the positive earnings, the first since the spinoff from Community Health Systems (CYH -4% ), and debt reduction makes Quorum's stock a "cheap option play" contingent on how the credit story plays out, adding that the company could ultimately be an acquisition target since its debt is too burdensome for the company to go it alone. He believes RegionalCare Hospital Partners or LifePoint Health (LPNT +3.5% ) would be appropriate suitors.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Quorum Health Q4 revenues up a fraction; non-GAAP EPS up 110% (March 15)

Previously: Quorum Health beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (March 15)