Investors affinity for corporate debt may be waning

The average yield on corporate bonds is the highest since January 2012, according to the Bloomberg Barclays Index, amid lower orders for new investment grade issues.

Usually investment grade corporate bond spreads tighten relative to Treasury Bonds after issuance, but Campbell Soup's recent $5.3B offering saw spread widening after launch.

“Investors are starting to be a little more disciplined,” said Bob Summers, of Neuberger Berman. “They aren’t just waving in every deal now,” he added.

Others like investment manager Tom Murphy, of Columbia Threadneedle Investments say, "If fundamentals are unchanged and spreads are wider, shame on us if we’re not buying securities.”

