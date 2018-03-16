Japan government reaffirms economy is gradually recovering

The Japanese government reaffirms that the economy is gradually recovering as growth momentum is likely to continue as consumers spend more, exports rise and companies increase investment.

The government continue to believe that consumer spending is recovering, capital expenditure is gradually expanding

However, even though all the economic indicators continue to rise, the Bank of Japan is making very slow progress in meeting a 2% inflation target.

Source: Investing.com

