Iger's pay comes into focus after rare Disney shareholder rebuke

While Walt Disney (DIS +0.5% ) won't put a total value on its compensation package for CEO Bob Iger -- now sticking around through 2021 to see the company's streaming initiatives through to completion -- an analysis shows he stands to get up to $423M over four years and possibly become the 12th-highest paid U.S. CEO in the past 10 years.

Disney shareholders last week delivered a 52% vote against executive pay packages in a nonbinding advisory vote -- still a rare occurrence among corporate pay proposals.

The new look at Iger's pay comes from ISS Analytics and the $423M comes if Iger hits maximum goals.

Still, many large shareholders voted against the pay proposal saying the targets could be too easy to reach. The Florida State Board of Administration voted its 2.2M shares against compensation, and the pension overseer's Jacob Williams says "You hate to see a payout of that magnitude for short-term performance."

On the other hand, Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki voted his firm's 150,000 shares for the pay proposal: “If he succeeds, then you pay the guy."