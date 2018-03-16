Japan February export growth seen slowing

Japan's exports likely rose in February at a slower pace than the previous month due to the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, however, exports are expected to accelerate due to overseas demand.

Exports are expected to rise 1.9%, imports 17.1% with trade deficit likely at ¥99.6B

Exports are expected to be on the rising trend if we average them out due to China's demand for semiconductor-related products' shipments, but Trump decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is a worrying factor.

Source: Investing.com

