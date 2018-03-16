Shell and Eni mislead on many Nigeria oil spills, Amnesty International says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (NYSE:E) may have wrongly attributed at least 89 oil spills in Nigeria to theft and sabotage in order to avoid paying compensation to affected communities, Amnesty International says.

Shell has reported 1,010 spills since 2011, and Eni 820 since 2014, according to Amnesty, which says among the combined 1,830 reports it found 89 “about which there are reasonable doubts surrounding the cause provided by the oil companies.”

Nigeria’s crude-producing heartland is an ecological disaster zone scarred by decades of spills, yet clean-ups and the associated compensation often are contentious, as some local communities have blocked access to spill sites, allowing the damage to worsen, in the hope of extracting a bigger payout.