EPAM acquires Continuum

EPAM Systems (EPAM -1.5% ) acquires Continuum, an innovation design firm headquartered in Boston with studios in Milan, Seoul, and Shanghai.

Continuum partners with Fortune 500 clients in the healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, and consumer products industries to deliver value through four practices: Strategy, Physical/Digital Design, Technology and Made Real Lab.

The acquisition strengthens EPAM’s innovation consulting capabilities and enhances existing digital and service design practices by introducing a human-centered approach to physical design and product development.

Based on the estimated contribution of this acquisition, EPAM now expects revenue growth for full year 2018 to be at least 26% reported, or 24% in constant currency; GAAP EPS of $3.36 (full-year); Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.07. The Company’s adjustments to its 2018 outlook relate solely to the impact of the Continuum acquisition.

Press Release