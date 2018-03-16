Moffett: Comcast-Sky combo could fuel global OTT service

Comcast's (CMCSA +0.2% ) interest in tussling with Disney (DIS +0.4% ) over Sky (SKYAY +0.1% ) isn't just a "chess move," analyst Craig Moffett says, but could baseline a global over-the-top offering that could put the company squarely at the center of the growing space.

As often, it's all about the content: “Sky brings with it a trove of exclusive content and rights that could be the basis of an OTT service with a genuine moat, capable of rivaling Netflix (NFLX -0.4% ) itself,” he writes.

Sky's not just a satellite distributor but has unique access to programming that includes Premier League soccer, Universal, Disney films and HBO, he mentions.

And that could set up a "pan-European" or global direct-to-consumer service.

Comcast has been down on the economics of out-of-footprint OTT but structural differences between the UK and U.S. could make Sky OTT offerings more profitable down the road, particularly considering the bigger scale, Moffett says.