Wells Fargo's wealth-management unit now under federal investigation - WSJ

The federal probe into Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has moved beyond the retail unit, and into the bank's wealth-management division, writes Emily Glazer.

Issues raised by whistleblowers include proprietary bank investment products which are more profitable for the lender.

According to the filing earlier this month, Wells is assessing, “whether there have been inappropriate referrals or recommendations, including with respect to rollovers for 401(k) plan participants, certain alternative investments, or referrals of brokerage customers to the company’s investment and fiduciary services business.”

The lender is also reviewing fee calculations with some fiduciary and custody accounts as instances of overcharging have occurred.