Barclays lowers its Apple price target; Apple education event coming March 27

Barclays lowers its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target by $2 to $168.

Move comes in a broader note on IT hardware where the firm calls smartphones the only trouble spot with suppliers expecting limited to no unit growth this year.

Firm lowers its EPS estimates for CY18 and CY19 by -4.4% to $11.72 and -3% to $12.44, respectively.

Source: Briefing.com.

In other Apple news, the company has scheduled a March 27 education event in Chicago.

Key quote from the reporter invite: “Join us to hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”

Apple share are down 0.3% to $178.18.

