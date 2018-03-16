Caterpillar to close two facilities, possibly another, affecting 880 jobs

Caterpillar (CAT +1.7% ) says it will close two facilities and may close its engine manufacturing plant in Illinois, which together could potentially result in ~880 job losses.

The move will affect CAT's work tools facility in Waco, Tex., as well as its demonstration center in Panama, and the company’s Progress Rail unit is considering the closure of its engine manufacturing facility in LaGrange, Ill., and shifting the work to Winston-Salem, N.C., and outside suppliers.

CAT is in the midst of a restructuring shifting its overall strategy to boost profitability and make itself better able to manage business cycles.