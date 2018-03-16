Bloomberg: Bombardier hires TD Bank for Toronto aircraft site sale

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) has hired TD Bank to find a buyer for its Downsview aircraft assembly plant in Toronto that could fetch more than C$500M ($382M), Bloomberg reports.

Bombardier plans to move its Toronto-area manufacturing activities from Downsview to a site that would provide access to a runway without the costs associated with staffing a fire department or a control tower, according to the report.

The company hopes to complete a deal involving Downsview “relatively quickly in 2018,’’ CEO Allain Bellemare said last month, and it reportedly has received several bids for the facility.