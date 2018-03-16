U.S. total rig count rises by 6; oil rigs resume gains

The total U.S. rig count rose by 6 to 990, following gains of 3 in each of the last three weeks, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.

The number of active oil rigs rose by 4 to 800, following last week's first decline in the count after seven weeks of increases, while gas rigs gained 1 to 189 and miscellaneous rigs added 1.

A year ago at this time, the total U.S. rig count was 789, with 631 oil rigs, 157 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig.

