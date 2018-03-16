MLPs rebound after 'overreaction' to FERC's new tax treatment

Many oil and gas pipeline MLPs bounce back from yesterday's beatdown after Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +3% ), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +2.6% ) and many others issued statements saying the FERC's proposed change in tax policy would have little impact on their bottom lines.

“The initial sell off was an overreaction that assumed all pipelines in the U.S. are FERC-regulated and that their cash flows were immediately going to fall,” says Rob Thummel, who manages MLPs at Tortoise Capital Advisors. “The reality is the majority of pipelines in the U.S. are not FERC-regulated. They’re regulated by the market, and the market will determine the rates.”

The group's weakness is a buying opportunity, BMO Capital Markets' Danilo Juvane says, believing most MLPs only will be minimally affected by the new ruling; he reiterates Outperform ratings on EPD, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +3% ), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +1.9% ), Williams Partners (WPZ +3.6% ) and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP +1.3% ).

Not everyone is so optimistic: In a worst-case scenario, MLPs could be liable for back tax allowances, says Guggenheim analyst Matthew Phillips.

The FERC decision will accelerate the conversion of older MLPs into traditional corporations, says Height Securities' Katie Bays.

ETFs: AMLP, AMZA, KYN, AMJ, TYG, KYE, JMF, FMO, CEM, CBA, NML, SRV, MLPA, MLPI, FEN, NTG, GER, FEI, KMF, MLPQ, CEN, EMLP, MLPX, EMO, FPL, MIE, GMZ, DSE, TTP, SRF, CTR, MLPN, SMM, JMLP, MLPS, AMU, ENFR, ATMP, AMJL, MLPZ, IMLP, ILPRX, AMUB, MLPB, MLPO