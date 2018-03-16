Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer announces new relationship

Columbia Sportswear (COLM +1.2% ) and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced a new collaboration featuring co-branded outerwear and apparel for men, women and children.

The agreement covers all 23 MLS soccer teams in the United States and Canada, and product will be available in the coming weeks.

“Major League Soccer is expanding rapidly, fueled by some of the most passionate fans in all of sport,” said Joe Boyle, Columbia Brand President. “That excitement, combined with the longest schedule of the major North America pro leagues, provides a unique opportunity for Columbia. Whether an early season Timbers match during a Portland downpour or a mid-summer contest in sweltering Orlando, these products are designed to keep these incredible fans comfortable in all conditions.”

Press Release