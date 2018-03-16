EA revamps transactions in 'Star Wars' game after criticism

Stung by fan criticism over its monetization approach in Star Wars: Battlefront II, Electronic Arts (EA -0.4% ) promises changes to the model that it says are permanent, including never offering paid "loot boxes" in the game.

The boxes allowed players to spend money in micro-transactions in order to improve abilities and speed up "unlocking" of major characters, such as Darth Vader. But the random nature of what turned up in the boxes led to criticism that gamers overspend to attain items/abilities and the game becomes "pay to win."

Flak from the game's pre-release led EA to temporarily turn off in-game purchases just before its November launch.

"Today, we're happy to announce that the Star Wars: Battlefront II Progression update, which includes a complete re-design of the in-game progression system, will begin rolling out on March 21," the company says in a post.

It will offer the chance to pay for cosmetic items, but directly rather than through randomized loot boxes, and ability improvements will only come through game experience.