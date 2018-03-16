Report: New Volvo LNG truck now on sale in Europe

Volvo's (OTCPK:VOLVY, OTCPK:VOLVF) liquefied natural gas powered truck suitable for long distance freight haulage is now on sale in Europe, according to NGV Global News.

The natural gas-powered Volvo FM LNG emits 20% less carbon dioxide than a regular Volvo FM, and is powered by a 420 or 460 hp engine that delivers performance and productivity on par with a regular Volvo FM with the same power rating, according to the report.

Westport Fuel Systems' (NASDAQ:WPRT) high-pressure direct injection technology is being used in Volvo's LNG trucks, and Craig Hallum analyst Eric Stine calls the launch of the vehicles a "significant milestone" for the company.

Source: Briefing.com