More on Aspen's Q3 results

Aspen Group (OTCQB:ASPU -1.5% ) reported a 57% growth in Q3 revenues at $5.7M.

Q3 operating margin declined by 3718 bps to -34.9%.

Q3 operational highlights for Aspen and USU, new student enrollment 1,164 and 103; active student body 6,066 and 446; college of nursing students 4,401 and 326; monthly payment method students 4,149 and 204.

G&A expenses rose 119% Y/Y to $4.67M, due to USU acquisition expenses and legal fees related to HEMG NJ bankruptcy.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 2215 bps to -10.5%.

Q4 2018 Guidance: Revenue ~$6.7M.

