FDA's BTD tag for J&J's erdafitinib stokes buying in competitor ArQule; shares up 12%

Thinly traded micro cap ArQule (ARQL +12% ) is up almost a 7x surge in volume. Shares have rallied 29% in two days in apparent response to the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation for Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.'s erdafitinib for urothelial cancer.

Phase 3-stage erdafitinib is an inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) kinase, an enzyme that plays a key role in FGFR signaling. Disruptions in FGFR signaling are associated with a range of cancers.

ArQule is also developing an FGFR inhibitor, Phase 3-stage derazantinib, which appears to have a more favorable safety profile. In an early-stage study, the most common adverse side effect for erdafitinib was hyperphosphatemia (65%) (elevated levels of phosphate in the blood). Derazantinib has a much more modest effect (5%) on phosphate levels.

