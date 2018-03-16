First Solar, SolarEdge among top solar stock picks at UBS

The 2019-20 solar build cycle in the U.S. will bring substantial outperformance for sector stocks, says UBS analyst Jon Windham, as solar installations accelerate from 9.9 GW to 14.7 GW driven by demand from mandates by state and corporate renewable portfolio standards.

Windham likes companies that offer differentiated products and zero debt, which he believes will perform the best in this environment, including First Solar (FSLR +2.4% ) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +0.8% ).

Global module cost leader JinkoSolar (JKS +4.9% ) is Windham's choice for higher-risk investors, while Hannon Armstrong (HASI +2.6% ) is the pick for investors who want solar exposure with more stability and a dividend payout.