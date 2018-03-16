RBC's Mahaney still looking on Snap's bright side

"I think there is an interesting play on the long side, if you have a stomach for volatility," says RBC's Mark Mahaney of Snap (SNAP -0.9% ), whose stock has been buffeted during a rough month following a redesign and some celebrity flak.

It's not in his top three picks, but he's still bullish despite "major problems."

The company could see momentum ahead after a revamp: "The user interface change is under debate, but I think at the end, we're going to see rising engagement," he says, noting that Snap wouldn't have rolled out the new interface to its entire population without seeing good test results.

He has a $21 price target, implying 23% upside from here.

Among celebrity clapback this month: TV celeb Kylie Jenner weighed in against the redesign in late February, and yesterday pop star Rihanna slammed the company for an ad she said made light of domestic violence.